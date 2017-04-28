JSU receives threat to disrupt graduation ceremony

By Published:
Jacksonville State University

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities at Jacksonville State University say they received an anonymous communication from a person threatening to disrupt graduation ceremonies on today.

University Police are the taking necessary precautions to address all potential threats. President John M. Beehler of the university says the school is focused on the safety of everyone in attendance.

“It is a shame that someone would attempt to disrupt what is a milestone for our graduating students and their families,” Beehler said. “The university will take whatever steps are necessary to protect the safety of our students, faculty, staff and guests. We ask for patience and understanding should any inconveniences or delays result from increased security.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s