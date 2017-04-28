JSU receives threat to disrupt graduation ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities at Jacksonville State University say they received an anonymous communication from a person threatening to disrupt graduation ceremonies on today.

University Police are the taking necessary precautions to address all potential threats. President John M. Beehler of the university says the school is focused on the safety of everyone in attendance.

“It is a shame that someone would attempt to disrupt what is a milestone for our graduating students and their families,” Beehler said. “The university will take whatever steps are necessary to protect the safety of our students, faculty, staff and guests. We ask for patience and understanding should any inconveniences or delays result from increased security.”

JSU authorities have received an anonymous communication from an individual threatening to disrupt graduation ceremonies on Friday. (1 of 3) — JSUNews (@JSUNews) April 28, 2017

Campus police are taking the necessary precautions to address all potential threats. Security and K-9 resources will be in place. (2 of 3) — JSUNews (@JSUNews) April 28, 2017