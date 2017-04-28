Many volunteer fire departments struggling with funding and manpower

(WIAT) – Many volunteer fire departments throughout Central Alabama said it’s a constant battle to recruit and keep volunteer fire fighters.

“It’s because of their other jobs and family. They decide to give up, so we start running short, and we start to try to find more people,” said Davis Lake Fire Chief Patrick Eskew.

Eskew said they currently have 12 fire fighters. Besides manpower these volunteer fire departments are dealing with funding issues. Eskew said they need to raise about 50-thousand dollars on their own to continue to operate annually.

“We do fundraisers and donations, that’s how we build our budget is out of fundraisers,” said Eskew.

Some fire departments have made the transition from volunteer to almost all their staff paid. One department includes Cahaba Valley Fire and Rescue which transitioned about 30 years ago.

“As the district has grown the income from our fire dues has got larger with that form of taxation we have had the budget to hire more personnel and get more equipment,” said Cahaba Valley Fire & Rescue spokesperson Grant Wilkinson.

Since going from volunteer to paid they have grown their staff from 10 to 45 fire fighters.

They still do have some volunteer fire fighters. They are part of the resident program where they are earning their professional certification.

The department offers them some good incentive including a free apartment which helps with recruiting.

“It’s a good way to keep the resources to help supplement our manpower and its helps train for our future in the department,” said Wilkinson.