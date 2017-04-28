Mental health experts weigh in on Netflix’s new show ’13 Reasons Why’

The new Netflix original series ’13 Reasons Why’ is sparking a nationwide conversation about suicide, a topic typically deemed taboo.

However, experts in the psychology field have concerns over the message this show may be sending.

“Whenever things like suicide are trivialized or sensationalized some people, probably with underlying psychological conditions or psychiatric conditions, could get the idea that this is an okay answer to solve some of life’s problems. Also, there could be copycat events that occur,” Dr. Bradley Sadler said.

The National Association of School Psychologists sent out a list of considerations for educators regarding the hit TV show. They caution against the TV show saying,“We do not recommend that vulnerable youth, especially those who have any degree of suicidal ideation, watch this series. Its powerful storytelling may lead impressionable viewers to romanticize the choices made by the characters and/or develop revenge fantasies.”

“I don’t want to make a blanket statement saying absolutely don’t watch the show. I think you could use it as a tool to talk about issues and maybe even could be a positive thing if done in that manner, but I wouldn’t say just go watch it and don’t talk to your kids about it,” Dr. Bradley Sadler said.

Suicides have been making headlines recently with an alarming number of people committing suicide over Facebook Live. This disturbing trend has prompted the social media giant to add provisions to help prevent cases like this from happening.