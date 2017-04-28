Prescription Drug Take Back event to be held Saturday

On April 29, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local law enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its thirteenth opportunity in six years to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

The common methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash— pose potential safety and health hazards. Therefore, citizens are encouraged to bring their prescription drugs to a disposal site in their area. Participants should note that the DEA can only take tablets, pills, patches, or other solid dosage forms. They cannot accept liquids, needles, or “sharps.” The service is free and anonymous and there will be no questions asked. To locate a disposal site near you, go to the link below or call the DEA at 1-800-882-9539.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 29 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website.