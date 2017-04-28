President Trump, Sen. Strange address NRA in Atlanta

ATLANTA (WIAT) — President Donald Trump spoke to gun owners from all over the country during an NRA conference in Atlanta Friday.

Put simply, his message to NRA members is that they stood behind him in the general election and his administration intends to back the organization during his presidency.

About 10,000 people were in attendance to hear President Trump – but as many as 80,000 are expected at the convention this weekend. In his speech today, the president reaffirmed his promise to build a wall, despite some backfire from some lawmakers on the potential costs.

Trump assured gun owners that as president he would never infringe on people’s rights to keep and bear arms. We also heard Trump tout the appointment of Neal Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and former Alabama senator Jeff Sessions to his post as the nation’s top prosecutor.

“For the first time in a long time, you have a pro-second amendment, tough on crime Attorney General, and his name is Jeff Sessions,” Trump remarked.

Following Trump’s speech, we heard from other senators including Luther Strange, Talladega native and current U.S. Senator for the State of Alabama. Strange described his upbringing in Alabama as one that was comfortable and familiar with guns.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be working with President Trump,” Strange said. “The people in this room were the determining factor in getting him into the White House.”

Strange also referenced Sessions, explaining he sees him as a role model and reason why he got into politics.

“I can promise you, he’s going to clean up that mess,” Strange said.

Final words in @realDonaldTrump speech: "to the @NRA, I can proudly say I will never ever let you down" @WIAT42 pic.twitter.com/Sub9WoJXBp — Michael Clark (@mclarkreports) April 28, 2017

The president made several promises to NRA members about their second amendment rights. We’ll tell you more what he said on the CBS 42 News at 6.