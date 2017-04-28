Rachel on the Road: Hoover Hot Spots – Aldridge Gardens, The Galleria and Mr. P’s Deli

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — In honor of taking our morning show “On The Road” and Celebrate Hoover Day, we went to some of the best places the city is known for.

Aldridge Gardens which is owned and operated by the city is a piece of paradise off Highway 31. Enjoy nature and blooming flowers for free. For the location and hours, click here.

From an outdoor adventure to indoors, The Riverchase Galleria is the largest enclosed shopping center in the state! Its iconic carousel sits directly in the center of the galleria. A piece of tradition that will always be there. Over the years retail stores come and go, but the carousel, according to the General Manager Mike White, “will always be at The Galleria.” For information on taking a ride click here.

If you skip the food court, don’t skip the butcher shop up in Bluff Park! Mr. P’s Deli is wildly known for their pork chops, fresh cut steaks, lunch Deli sandwiches. It’s one of the last authentic, old time butcher shops around. The customers have been around for years, some since it opened in 1975.

“We’ve been coming for years. Every Friday we come in to get our Saturday afternoon steaks,” Fred Cooper said. “Half the time when I walk in, they know my name and already start cutting my steaks.”

It’s a family business, where the customers also feel like family. Grab a bite to eat and walk out and across the street for a spectacular view. More details on the butcher shop, click here.