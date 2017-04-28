Robinson Headlines Day 2 of NFL Draft

Philadelphia, PA (WIAT) — After not being selected in the 1st Round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Cam Robinson didn’t have to wait long Friday to learn where he would be playing in the NFL.

Robinson was selected with the 2nd pick of the 2nd Round (No. 34 overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars who traded up to select the Tide Offensive Tackle.

Robinson started every game of this three year career in Tuscaloosa, and was named a unanimous All-American after the 2016 season.

With the 17th pick in the 2nd Round (No. 49 overall) the Washington Redskins selected Alabama Outside Linebacker Ryan Anderson.

Anderson will be reunited with Tide teammate Jonathan Allen who was selected by Washington in the 1st Round

The run on Alabama players continued with the 55th overall pick, when the New York Giants selected Alabama Defensive Tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

History was made as former UAB Blazer and current South Alabama Jaguar Gerald Everett was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 44th Overall Pick.

Everett becomes the 1st player from South Alabama to ever be drafted.

– Story will update as more players are selected.