Scuba diver finds lost wedding ring in Coosa River

(WIAT) — The expression “needle in a haystack” describes something that’s almost impossible to find. The metaphor works for obvious reasons. For one Alabama couple, though, it might as well be “a wedding ring in the Coosa.” That’s because Brooke Leavins’ ring went overboard into the water last weekend. As it sank to the bottom of the river, the couple thought they may never see it again.

“I heard it plop in the water, and I’ll never forget that sound,” said Brooke.

Her husband, Steven, remembers it the same way.

“Yeah, I won’t forget that sound, either. I had heard the sound and the sound of the plop, and I knew instantly what it was. I remember thinking, God, I hope that was the phone,” he said.

After a few moments, they resolved to do whatever they could do find it. That’s when they enlisted the help of Spencer Phillips. He is a co-owner of Southern Skin Divers Supply, which teaches people how to scuba. Phillips also trains dive teams across the state, and he goes on dozens of scuba excursions a year, searching for everything from Alaskan gold to civil war relics. Still, he says, he always thinks carefully before taking on a job like this one.

“It was a tremendous needle in a haystack situation,” said Phillips.

The Coosa River runs through the states of Alabama and Georgia for 280 miles. Fortunately for the Leavins, they had done something that would vastly narrow down that search. They had taken photos of the area where the ring had gone overboard their pontoon board. From there, they were able to take Phillips to the space, and he immediately began the painstaking process of sweeping the water, using a metal detector to help locate the ring. On his second dive, he emerged from the water, the wedding ring in hand.

“It’s still an unbelievable thing that he actually found it,” Brooke said.

“Just instant relief. It really had us down all week, really depressed, and just answered prayers. Instant relief,” added Steven.

For his part, Spencer Phillips says he’s glad this is a ring searching challenge he took on.

“She gave me a hug, I gave her a hug. The two of them were hugging and crying. It was awesome,” he said.