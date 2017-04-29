Police say 22-year-old Birmingham man found dead in apartment

BIRMINGHAM, ALA (WIAT)- Birmingham Police said 22-year-old Cartez Bolden was found in the bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said they responded to an apartment on the 100 block of 5th Avenue Southwest around 10 PM Friday.

When police arrived on scene they said they found Bolden in the bedroom, and he was pronounced dead on scene. Neighbors tell CBS 42 Bolden lived there.

Police said the initial call stated the male shot himself, but investigators said evidence was observed that leads to the belief that foul play could be involved, and that this killing is domestic related. Two adults have been detained as persons of interest. Willie James Coleman Sr. lives in the neighborhood.

“I am sorry to hear it happened because I have grand kids myself,” said Bolden.

Police said three children were inside the apartment during the shooting. They have been placed in the custody of DHR.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about this case call Crimestoppers at 254-7777.