Birmingham Police investigating fatal crash on I-59 north

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)- Birmingham police said they are investigating a fatal car crash that claimed one life on I-59 Northbound near the 4th Avenue South Exit. The crash happened before 2 PM on Saturday.

Police tell CBS 42 the car was traveling on I-59 southbound and ended up on the northbound side. Investigators said three people inside. Investigators said one of the people died. Investigators said it appears they had a blowout and lost control. The car crossed over median flipped over several times. People living in a nearby neighborhood tell CBS 42 they could hear what sounded like a loud bang. Part of I-59 north was shut down Saturday afternoon for more than an hour.

“The back occupant flipped out the car and is deceased at this time we are still investigating it and that’s all we pretty much have at this time,” said Birmingham Police Department Sgt. Becky White.

Police said the two other people in the car are expected to be ok. One of them was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The victim’s name has not been release at this time.