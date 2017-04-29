Greater Birmingham Humane Society looking for new foster families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Spring means litters of puppies and kittens will be filling animal shelters soon and you can help relieve the stress with a foster home! The Greater Birmingham Humane Society has just the program you can join now.

More than 1,200 animals were fostered through the GBHS program in 2016 and the group is hoping that number will grow in 2017. Foster parents can open their homes to young puppies and kittens who need to get a little older before they are spayed or neutered and able to be adopted. Older pets who are hurt, undergoing heartworm treatment, or need a little socializing can also be fostered.

Foster parents are not required to pay for anything. All food, supplies, and pet care are covered by GBHS. You can also foster if you have a full-time job or have pets in your home already. GBHS requires foster parents are at least 19 years old when they apply.

Donations are also welcome to both GBHS and the foster care program. Monetary donations, along with supplies like kitten and puppy milk replacement, potty pads, toys, litter, and more, are welcomed at GBHS.

To find out more about the GBHS foster care program, click here. You can also call GBHS at 205-942-1211, visit their offices at 300 Snow Drive, Birmingham, or visit their social media pages here and here. The GBHS website can be found here and adoptable pets can be located here.