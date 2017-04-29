What to know during National Asthma & Allergy Awareness Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — May is National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month. We sat down with Dr. John Anderson from the Alabama Allergy & Asthma Center to find out what you should know about your symptoms.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says May kicks off peak season for asthma and allergy sufferers. While there’s no cure for asthma or allergies, they are treatable.

More than 24 million Americans suffer from asthma, which kills ten people a day. More than six million children under 18 suffer from asthma. More than 50 million Americans have all types of allergies and the number is growing.

As you start your spring cleaning, Dr. Anderson says it’s important to remember there are both indoor and outdoor allergy triggers. These range from pollen to pet dander to mold and more. Dr. Anderson suggests controlling your exposure to these triggers.

Dr. Anderson says while it’s hard to avoid pollen here in the South, there are certain times of the day when you can limit how much you’re surrounded by it. If you suffer from a pollen allergy, it’s better to be outside later in the afternoon rather than in the morning.

Dr. Anderson says one in eight people suffer from asthma. Some symptoms to watch out for include wheezing, coughing, and having trouble settling down at night, especially if these symptoms persist for more than a week.

Some important dates to remember during the month: World Asthma Day is May 4th and Food Allergy Awareness Week is May 7th-13th. For more information on what you can do to treat your symptoms, click here. You can also check out the daily pollen count in our area by clicking here.