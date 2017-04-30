Basset Hound Rescue of Alabama searching for foster families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you’re thinking about adding a four-legged family member to the mix but you aren’t sure if you’re ready for the commitment, the Basset Hound Rescue of Alabama is here to help! The group is looking for foster families as they work to find homes for adoptable dogs.

Fostering is crucial for organizations like BHRA. Without a facility to house dogs full-time, fosters are the only way they can rescue dogs and make sure they have a safe place to stay. Fostering also allows dogs who need treatment to get it safely without having to board at a veterinary clinic.

Fosters also provide a safe place for socializing dogs, as well as a place for dogs to stay if they need any sort of medical care. This could be anything from spaying and neutering to heartworm treatments. The foster family can also see how the dog reacts to certain situations, animals, and gets a good feel for their personality so the dog can be placed in the perfect family.

The organization covers the costs related to fostering, including food and medical treatments. To be considered for the Rent-A-Basset foster program, you’ll need to fill out an application form and meet with the foster coordinator for a home check before being approved.

If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent for BHRA, click here. You can also check out their adoptable dogs here and check out their Facebook page here.