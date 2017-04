BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Emergency responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and at least one other vehicle on I-59 N near the Roebuck Parkway exit.

The interstate will be closed soon so officials can investigate and clear the scene; traffic has already started to get congested, so consider an alternate route.

59 north near 85th street appears to be shutdown. Still hearing more police heading to the scene. @WIAT42 pic.twitter.com/DZtDubDQOs — Brit Moorer (@britmoorer) April 30, 2017

