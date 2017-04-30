Senior attends prom after being paralyzed in December shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Back in December, while she was stuck in a hospital bed, Markeara Jenkins couldn’t imagine going to her senior prom. She was recovering after being accidentally shot at a friend’s house in Ensley. Her mother said that a boy who was over at the home was playing with a gun when it went off, hitting Markeara. She was paralyzed.

“It’s been hard,” explained Jenkins. “I can’t feel my legs and I can’t walk…but I’m getting there. I’m learning and staying strong.”

CBS 42 caught up with Jenkins and an assortment of her friends and family on Saturday night as they celebrated a milestone. The senior at Shades Valley High School was headed to her senior prom–decked out–from her elaborate, bejeweled fingernails to her long white gown.

“Some mothers couldn’t see this day for their kids,” sighed Lisa Norris, glancing back at her daughter who was taking pictures on the porch. “I’m just happy. I’m just happy that she’s here.”

Jenkins and her mother said that they are grateful for this day. They both feel as though she is getting a second chance at life. Jenkins said that she has plans to go to college after she graduates in December. She wants to be a pediatrician.

The teen had some advice for anyone going through a struggle. It’s something that she’s been following, herself, since getting out of the hospital. “To stay strong, be positive and always keep a smile on you face,” she said.