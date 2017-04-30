Storm damages Vernon home

VERNON, Ala. (WIAT) — Sandra Tidwell had just taken cover when two trees in her yard came crashing into the side of her house.

“I was trying to get ready for church. I was trying to mess with the computer and just really strong winds started,” said Tidwell.

She was paying attention when today’s line if storms crossed the state line near Vernon

“I kind of knew that something might happen, so I moved downstairs where my little dog is and I wasn’t down there 60 seconds probably and I heard this what I thought was thunder – the worst thunder I’ve ever heard,” she said.

But when she looked outside she saw this. Two trees that had crashed into the side of her house.

“I first thought that the tree had just fallen. I didn’t realize I had all the damage to the house that I have. But once I started looking around and realized I have damage to my house, I have damage to my cars,” she said.

“Could’ve killed her. Could’ve got on the house too. Could’ve got on our house too!” said neighbor Paul Shaw.

Shaw lives next door. He wasn’t home when the trees fell, but he said he saw the storm coming.

“We probably had just gotten out of church when it looked like it was coming this way and it hit over there too,” said Shaw.

He said when he saw the tree down in his neighbor’s yard, he went over to check on her.

“Yeah she was okay. She was a little shook up from it but she was okay,” he said.

Tidwell said the tree did do some damage to the roof in addition to the carport, but thankfully, it didn’t completely destroy her home. She said it could have been much worse.