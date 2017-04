Sunday Weather Alert: Reports of damage across central Alabama

(WIAT) — Below is a list of reports from the NWS and our crew regarding storm damage in our area of central Alabama:

1129 AM TSTM WND DMG 4 WSW GAINSVILLE LAKE C 33.05N 88.33W

04/30/2017 PICKENS AL PUBLIC

A CHURCH SUSTAINED DAMAGE AND PLENTY OF

SMALL TREE DEBRIS LITTERING THE GROUND.

1158 AM TSTM WND DMG ALICEVILLE 33.13N 88.15W

04/30/2017 PICKENS AL BROADCAST MEDIA

BUILDING WITH ROOF DAMAGE IN DOWNTOWN

ALICEVILLE. SOME METAL IS ON THE ROAD.

1203 PM TSTM WND DMG 1 SW VERNON 33.74N 88.13W

04/30/2017 LAMAR AL PUBLIC

SEVERAL TREES BLOWN DOWN IN AND AROUND

VERNON.

1205 PM TSTM WND DMG 1 NE OWENS 33.32N 88.05W

04/30/2017 PICKENS AL LAW ENFORCEMENT

*** 1 INJ ***

TREES FELL ACROSS HIGHWAY 17 AND LANDED ON A

VEHICLE. OCCUPANT HAD MINOR INJURIES AND WAS

SHAKEN UP.

1210 PM TSTM WND DMG 1 E VERNON 33.76N 88.10W

04/30/2017 LAMAR AL AMATEUR RADIO

SEVERAL TREES DOWN ALONG YELLOW CREEK ROAD

JUST EAST OF VERNON.

1215 PM TSTM WND DMG VERNON 33.75N 88.11W

04/30/2017 LAMAR AL AMATEUR RADIO

TREE DOWN ON A HOUSE ON 1ST STREET IN

VERNON.

1228 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 SSW GUIN 33.93N 87.92W

04/30/2017 MARION AL EMERGENCY MNGR

A TREE BLOWN DOWN ON CR 88.

1240 PM TSTM WND DMG 1 ENE BRILLIANT 34.02N 87.75W

04/30/2017 MARION AL FIRE DEPT/RESCUE

TREES WERE BLOWN DOWN ALONG BROOKSIDE ROAD

IN BRILLIANT.

1241 PM TSTM WND DMG 3 SSW GUIN 33.93N 87.92W

04/30/2017 MARION AL EMERGENCY MNGR

A TREE BLOWN DOWN ON CR 88.

1250 PM TSTM WND DMG 1 ENE BERRY 33.67N 87.60W

04/30/2017 FAYETTE AL TRAINED SPOTTER

TREE DOWN NEAR BERRY HIGH SCHOOL.

0109 PM TSTM WND DMG TOWNLEY 33.83N 87.43W

04/30/2017 WALKER AL PUBLIC

TREES DOWN AND BLOCKING THE MAIN

INTERSECTION AT HIGHWAY 124 AND HIGHWAY 102.

0118 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 NNE HOLLY GROVE 33.87N 87.40W

04/30/2017 WALKER AL LAW ENFORCEMENT

TREES BLOWN DOWN ON JOHNSEY BRIDGE ROAD.

0119 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 WNW WALKER COUNTY AIR 33.91N 87.34W

04/30/2017 WALKER AL PUBLIC

TREES DOWN ON RUSSELL DAIRY ROAD.

0119 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 SE LUPTON 33.91N 87.38W

04/30/2017 WALKER AL LAW ENFORCEMENT

TREES AND POWER LINES DOWN NEAR HIGHWAY 5

AND EDGIL ROAD.

0120 PM TSTM WND DMG 1 E HOLLY GROVE 33.84N 87.41W

04/30/2017 WALKER AL LAW ENFORCEMENT

TREES DOWN ON HOLLY GROVE ROAD.

0124 PM TSTM WND DMG BOLDO 33.86N 87.18W

04/30/2017 WALKER AL PUBLIC

A FEW TREES AND POWER LINES DOWN NEAR BOLDO.

0129 PM TSTM WND DMG CURRY 33.96N 87.21W

04/30/2017 WALKER AL PUBLIC

TREES DOWN NEAR CURRY.

0146 PM TSTM WND DMG HELICON 34.13N 87.14W

04/30/2017 WINSTON AL PUBLIC

TREES BLOWN DOWN IN HELICON.

0146 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 SE OAK GROVE 33.45N 87.14W

04/30/2017 JEFFERSON AL PUBLIC

TREES DOWN ALONG LOCK 17 ROAD.

0156 PM TSTM WND DMG 4 S ARKADELPHIA 33.81N 86.92W

04/30/2017 JEFFERSON AL PUBLIC

TREES BLOWN DOWN IN CORNER NEAR COUNTY LINE

ROAD.

0207 PM TSTM WND DMG BANGOR 33.97N 86.76W

04/30/2017 BLOUNT AL EMERGENCY MNGR

TREE BLOWN DOWN AT HIGHWAY 9 AND HIGHWAY 31.