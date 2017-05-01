12-year-old girl dies after being shot Sunday night in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A 12-year-old girl died after she was fatally shot Sunday night in Leeds.

The Leeds PD says they received a 911 call Sunday night at 8:18 p.m. that a 12-year-old female had been shot. Officers arrived and found the girl inside the house, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Jefferson County coroner identified the girl as 12-year-old Kayla Mendenhall of Leeds. According to the coroner, the shooting happened at another family members home in Leeds. She was with her mother at the family member’s house. The coroner says she was playing around with an adult relative. The relative had a handgun on him. While they were playing, the gun went off, shooting her in the upper thigh.

The fire department responded to the scene, and she was transported to Children’s Of Alabama via ambulance. She passed away at the hospital The investigation into the shooting death is ongoing.