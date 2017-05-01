Chase Elliott’s Hooters showcar makes pit stop in Birmingham

By Published:

(WIAT) — In preparation for the race at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, fans are invited to see the No. 24 Hooters show car during its tour across the country.

The car has a Hooters orange and white paint scheme with “Hootie” on the hood, and Chase Elliott’s “24” on the side panels and roof.

Fans can view the car at the following Hooters locations:

  • Hooters of Birmingham on Wednesday, May 3, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Hooters of Pelham on Thursday, May 4, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Hooters of Trussville on Friday, May 5, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

