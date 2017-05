(WIAT) — News outlets are reporting an active shooter situation after a fire and rescue crew member was shot Monday.

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017

Dallas PD tweeted confirmation that a member of the Dallas Fire Rescue team was shot and taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on if the shooter is in custody.

We have PIO headed to the scene, we can confirm one member of Dallas Fire Rescue has been shot and transported to a local hospital. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 1, 2017