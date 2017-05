AUSTIN, Tx. (WIAT/AP) — One person has been killed, and three others have been transported to the hospital after stabbings and assaults, according to UT Austin Police.

Unidentified suspect apprehended for stabbing two subjects and assaulting a one other. One of the victims died due to their wounds. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) May 1, 2017

A suspect has been apprehended in the incident, in which a suspect reportedly stabbed two people and assaulted another. At this time, there is reportedly no ongoing threat to the campus community.

WIAT will bring you more details of this event as they become available.