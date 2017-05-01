Fairfield mourns death of Fire Chief Kevin Sutton

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fairfield firefighters went back to work for the first time since Chief Kevin Sutton died Sunday.

Sutton was killed when an 18-wheeler lost control on Interstate 20/59 in Birmingham and collided with his car. His wife and daughter were also injured in the crash.

The Birmingham Fire Department handled calls for Fairfield Sunday while giving Sutton’s department time to grieve.

“We were all together last night, talking, reminiscing about some of the crazy things that Chief Sutton did,” said Captain Frankie Jefferson with the Fairfield Fire Department.

Jefferson described Sutton as a down-to-earth jokester, but also as a compassionate leader and a strong mentor.

“He saw something in me, and he pushed me. Anytime I got off track, he was my guy,” Jefferson said. “He had a heart of gold.”

During his 20-plus years as a firefighter Sutton was a fixture in the Fairfield community; He was often seen visiting schools to teach children about public safety. When 18 Fairfield city employees were laid off in December, Sutton raised thousands of dollars to help them get through Christmas.

“He loved this city. He loved the people in this city. He cared about them,” said City Councilor Willie Hardley, Jr. “Everybody who ever met him, they could feel the love, they could feel the concern, they could feel the caring.”

Hardley said his favorite memories of Sutton involved discussions of Sutton’s ambitious plans for the small city’s fire department.

“He wanted to do another fire station. He wanted new furniture for the fire station,” Hardley said. “His main goal was to build a training station for the firefighters, to bring other firefighters in to train.”

Hardley said he will push for the training station to become a reality, and that he’d like to name it after Sutton.

“I want his memory to linger in the City of Fairfield,” Hardley said.

Hardley said the city will organize support for Sutton’s family. He said anyone who would like to contribute can call Fairfield City Hall at (205) 788-2492.