Hoover collects 827 pounds of unwanted drugs for DEA Drug Take Back Day

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 800 pounds of prescription drugs were collected by law enforcement officials over the past two weekends in Hoover.

According to the Hoover PD, they made it a 2-day event, collecting drugs on back-to-back Saturdays, since last weekend was the Household Hazardous Materials Day at the Hoover Met.

“We filled a total of 45 boxes with 827 pounds of unwanted and expired drugs that can no longer be at-risk for getting into the wrong hands,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Thanks again to the D.E.A. for sponsoring this event and most of all, thanks to the citizens of Hoover for making our City safer! That’s 827 pounds of drugs that will never be stolen, sold or abused!”