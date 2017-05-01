John Carroll’s Lexie Toney to play in lacrosse in Europe

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – In sixth grade, Lexie Toney was your typical preteen, she didn’t want to listen to her mom.

“I used to do karate before I played lacrosse and I didn’t really want to do it anymore. My mom was like ‘well you’re gonna play a sport. I’m going to sign you up for lacrosse,'” Toney said. “I was like, ‘ew no I don’t want to do it just because you said I have to do it.’”

“I pressured her into playing a new sport, something we have no experience with and she fought me and complained and pitched a fit,” said Lexie’s mom, Amanda Hayes.

However, as the old adage goes, mom always knows best.

“By the end of the season in sixth grade – I loved it, it was so fun,” said Toney.

Not only was it fun, but Lexie was dominant. Fresh off her sophomore season at John Carroll High School, Lexie has scored an astonishing 120 career goals.

“It’s definitely an accomplishment, I know a lot of people who have scored their 100th goal their senior year.” said Toney.

Lexie’s hard work and success landed her a spot on the AIST USA National Lacrosse team that will compete in Europe this summer.

“It’s definitely going to be an experience of a lifetime. Doing something I love while traveling, it’s going to be so fun.”

Lexie is the only player from the state of Alabama to make the team and hopes the experience helps when college recruiting beings next season.

“I want to play for Vanderbilt, it has everything that I really like there. I’ve been to Vanderbilt, the campus, and I love the campus, it has a really great lacrosse program, it’s a great school academics wise,” Toney said.

Wherever lacrosse takes her, Lexie will never forget where it began.

“I remind her sometimes when she gives me the lip … I say ‘you just remember and who pushed you and made you play when you said “I don’t want to play,'” said Hayes.