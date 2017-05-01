Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting into Tuscaloosa cafe

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 61-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police say he fired a gun into Edelweiss Coffe and Bakery on 4th St.

Tuscaloosa police say the incident happened in the early morning of April 1. Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. after an employee called to report damage to a window at the business. She told investigators she thought she had seen a man throwing chairs on the sidewalk.

According to police, the initial investigation determined the damage was actually from a gunshot. Investigators pulled surveillance footage from the area, and saw a black male walking west on 4th St go up to the patio area of Edelweiss when a blue truck pulls up. Police say the footage shows the man throw chairs toward the truck, and shots fired from the truck toward the man. The man then runs west toward Greensboro Ave, and is followed by another man who gets out of the truck with what appears to be a gun in his hand. That person returns a little later and leaves in the blue truck.

Police say investigators narrowed down the type of truck, and on April 27 the found a truck believed to be in the video and contacted the driver.

The driver, 61-year-old David Lee Weatherspoon, was taken to Homicide to be interviewed. Officials say on April 7, investigators reportedly developed enough probable cause to charge Weatherspoon. They found the victim and other witnesses to what had happened; investigators learned Weatherspoon and the victim had been at an apartment nearby and got into an argument that led to Weather spoon being punched. The victim left, and Weatherspooon allegedly shot at him on Greensboro Ave. Investigators think Weatherspoon began searching for the man, and when he saw him by Edelweiss, he allegedly fired several more shots.

The victim was not injured. Weatherspoon is held in the county jail on $115,000 bond. He is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, altered ID on a firearm, and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.