Midwife bill moves to Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – The Senate will vote on a bill that would decriminalize midwives.

The Medical Association of the State of Alabama worries that decriminalization of midwives will lead to more at home births. They believe this increases the potential for dangerous complications for the mothers and babies that could even end in death.

They also have questions about how midwives would be regulated.

Courtney Sirmon is the Vice President of The Alabama Birth Coalition and an expectant mother. She had her second child with a certified midwife in Texas and believes this bill could give people in rural counties proper care and more options.

“Only 18 of 54 rural counties have a hospital with obstetrics right now, and that’s concerning,” Sirmon said.

There will be a public hearing on the bill on Wednesday.