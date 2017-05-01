New technology keeping Samford athletes healthy

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – For college athletes, staying healthy means being able to score a touchdown, bring in a run, or knock down a big shot.

At Samford, Champion Sports Medicine has developed a program that’s helping student-athletes stay on the field.

“One of the things that we were doing is we were messing around with the exercises specifically that improve the movements associated with this. And that actually became what we call today is the ACL Play It Safe Program,” says Trent Nessler, National Director of Sports Medicine Innovation.

Dr. Trent Nessler, the innovator and founder of the ACL Play It Safe Program, is using one-of-a-kind technology that increases athletic performance, helping to prevent one of sport’s biggest injuries; ACL tears.

“There are certain movement patterns that put athletes at risk for non-contact ACL injuries, which accounts for about 70% of ACL injuries. So what we know is if you address those bio-mechanical risk factors, you also address not only their risk but their performance,” said Nessler.

And this test is no easy task, Samford linebacker Deion Pierre got a firsthand look at what it takes to “play it safe.”

“It was a workout before I work out later. Doing this I realized I’m heavier than I thought I was, doing the single leg squats and all that, it’s for a great cause, but it’s hard work,” said Pierre.

But for Pierre and his teammates the hard work is worth it, if it means being in the game.

“You never know when you can get injured, players – especially playing football – you tear MCL, ACL’s all the time. So knowing what you can do, knowing weaknesses in your body is great to hear,” said Pierre.

“So if we can access those risk factors, and specially address those risk factors, what we know from the research is we can reduce ACL injuries by over 70%,” said Nessler.

