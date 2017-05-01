Northport man arrested after reportedly being caught with $10,000 worth of crack cocaine

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT)- A Northport man is facing charges after being arrested for allegedly dealing crack cocaine.

Members of the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested Ricky Warren on Monday afternoon. After a brief chase where Northport Police assisted, officers reportedly found a large quantity of crack cocaine on Warren and took him into custody at his home in the 1600 block of 17th Street.

Warren is charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking. Officers say the drugs have a street value of $10,000.