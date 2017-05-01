Sheriff encourages parents to check their children’s phones after arresting a man for electronic solicitation of a minor

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrested Presley Jack Johnson Jr. for electronic solicitation of a child.

Deputies conducted a welfare check at Johnson’s residence. Witnesses at the residence told deputies that he had been sending inappropriate text messages to a minor.

Johnson fled the scene when he arrived at his residence. Deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop and detained him a short time later.

“I would like to commend the deputies and investigators who conducted the welfare check that led to this arrest. As I have said many times there is no lower person than someone who would take advantage of our children” said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would also encourage parents to randomly check their children’s text messages and social media accounts to see who they are speaking with because you never know who may be trying to take advantage of them”, added Gentry.

Johnson is currently being held on a $30 thousand dollar bond. There could be additional charges as the investigation continues.