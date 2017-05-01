Storm brings several trees down in Pickens County

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Numerous trees were knocked down Sunday afternoon in Pickens County.

John Young and his wife said the experience was scary. The Pickens County residents live on Reform Street in Carrollton. Several large tree limbs fell close to their house just missing the house and their camper parked in front.

“I heard a big roar and my wife took off down the hallway, and I see trees coming down and but about that time it was all over. That fast just a matter of seconds“ Young said.

Young says a few shingles on the roof were damaged, but all in all, he says his family has lots to be thankful for.

“It was very scary to me, that’s the first time I’ve ever heard anything like that. I’ve always heard about the roar but I never heard it and I am 70 years old. So we are very thankful and it could have been a lot worse”.

Pickens County Sheriff David Abston says tree limbs fell onto a few other structures, but the damage was minor. Some trees also fell onto area roadways but have been cleaned up.

Pickens County Damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery