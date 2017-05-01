Taking the Keys: Data reveals increase in fatal crashes caused by elderly drivers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ‘Taking the Keys’ from a family member or friend is a crossroads most reach, whether you already have, you currently are, or you will at some point. How to maneuver through the process is often difficult, as car keys symbolize freedom and independence to many people, regardless of age.

ALDOT released data concerning crashes involving elderly drivers. We found the data alarming, because there was an increase in accidents and fatal accidents caused by elderly drivers. Now, the numbers are not comparable to the number of crashes caused by teens and young adults, but they are also not comparable to crashes caused by adults in their 30s, 40s or 50s.

The data suggests car keys are not being taken away in time, and it is crucial because their lives and the lives of others depend on it. In a special report airing only on CBS 42, we reveal the issue and provide solutions. Watch the full story Tuesday at 10 pm.