Tuscaloosa church plans to strengthen city’s faith with Bible reading marathon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Worshippers at a Tuscaloosa church are spreading the gospel this week by reading the Bible out loud in public.

This is the third-annual Greater Tuscaloosa Bible reading marathon. The event is being held downtown at the First Baptist Church, where a number of people are reading scriptures 24 hours a day for five days. It began on Sunday and ends on Thursday.

Pastor Greg Rogers is the organizer. He says it’s a great way for believers to share their faith in the Tuscaloosa community.

“One other thing it does it allows faith to be increased, we believe the Bible says faith comes from hearing and hearing from the word of God,” Rogers said. “So when we are reading from the word of God, it allows a person’s faith to be stronger.”

Every fifteen minutes, a different person reads three chapters from the Bible and then another person takes over and reads. Each person reads three chapters.