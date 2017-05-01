Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating rash of car break-ins

By Published:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a rash of car break-ins.

Sergeant Josh Hastings says nine car thefts were reported and are being investigated. So far, the suspects have reportedly taken guns, wallets, purses, backpacks and a checkbook. The break-ins happened in the Magnolia Park and Englewood neighborhoods, near Shelton State College and Highway 69 South.

Several of the thefts took place on Starlight Drive and Chandlers Crossing.

Hastings is advising residents should use caution.

“The main thing I would tell people is to make sure they keep their car doors locked,” Hastings said. “If they do have valuables they will leave in the car, keep them out of view and keep them under your seat or the trunk of your car somewhere where someone walking by just doesn’t have easy access to look inside to see something.”

Investigators have been searching for the thieves since Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s