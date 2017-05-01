Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating rash of car break-ins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a rash of car break-ins.

Sergeant Josh Hastings says nine car thefts were reported and are being investigated. So far, the suspects have reportedly taken guns, wallets, purses, backpacks and a checkbook. The break-ins happened in the Magnolia Park and Englewood neighborhoods, near Shelton State College and Highway 69 South.

Several of the thefts took place on Starlight Drive and Chandlers Crossing.

Hastings is advising residents should use caution.

“The main thing I would tell people is to make sure they keep their car doors locked,” Hastings said. “If they do have valuables they will leave in the car, keep them out of view and keep them under your seat or the trunk of your car somewhere where someone walking by just doesn’t have easy access to look inside to see something.”

Investigators have been searching for the thieves since Wednesday.