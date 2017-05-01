Woman arrested after Facebook video reportedly shows her crushing man’s windshield

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman has been taken to jail on several charges after she was reportedly shown in a video crushing a man’s windshield in Cullman, according to Police Chief Kenny Culpepper.

Barbara Emily Lowery, 24, was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing from Badcock Furniture on Cherokee Avenue Southwest. Warrants for criminal mischief are reportedly pending if the car owner decides to press charges, according to Culpepper.

The owner of a body shop in Hanceville, Scott Sams of Exotic Illusions, is replacing the man’s windshield free of charge. Sams reportedly learned that the car belonged to the man’s father before he passed away.