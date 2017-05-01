Woman suffers life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshots to the legs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Birmingham Fire Department, one individual was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a McDonald’s on 1st Ave N.

Officials say the victim is a 49-year-old female. She was shot at a different location and made her way to McDonald’s. Employees inside called the police.

Upon arrival, officials discovered the victim had been shot 3-5 times in the lower legs. Her injuries are considered life-threatening. She was transported to UAB Hospital.

This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.