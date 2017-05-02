Birmingham Board of Education will choose a new superintendent today

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Board of Education is expected to vote on the district’s next superintendent today.

The selection process has been criticized by parents and community members who questioned why none of the original five candidates were from Alabama.

The board has continued to narrow down the finalists to two people: Dr. Regina Thompson and Dr. Lisa Herring.

Thompson is a Birmingham native and is the chief of teaching for a district in Blythewood, South Carolina. Herring works for Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Kentucky.

Both candidates have gone through a series of interviews that should lead up to a final decision by the board this evening. They will meet at the central office today at 5:30 p.m.

We will continue to bring you coverage of the vote.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s