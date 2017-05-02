Calhoun County Sheriffs searching for third suspect in home burglary investigation

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested two suspects in connection to a home burglary, and are still searching for a third.

Sheriff’s responded to an alarm call to a house on Jason Trace Road in Anniston on April 28. Deputies noticed that the screens covering the back windows were missing upon arrival. Through further investigation, they learned that two white males with ski masks had been seen fleeing the residence and getting into a black car driven by a white female.

Deputies obtained the tag number and were able to identify the suspects as Mason Eugene Murphy, Johnnie Andrew Johnson, and Misti Renee Murphy. Sheriffs arrested Mason and Misti Murphy for third-degree burglary.

Sheriff’s are still searching for Johnson. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 263-6600.