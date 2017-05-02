Changes coming to the Pleasant Grove HS and MS band program

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT)– Funding changes could cost the Pleasant Grove high school and middle school band program it’s Assistant Band Director.

Jefferson County Schools superintendent, Dr. Craig Pouncey, says these changes are not a result of funding cuts. He says every school is allocated a certain number of units every year, and it is up to the principal to decide how those resources are used.

In this instance, Dr. Pouncey says Pleasant Grove’s principal had to choose between keeping the Assistant Band Director position or a visual arts position.

Parents and band members are worried about what these changes could mean for the future of the program.

“For a while we were losing those students in that transition” says Band Booster President, Vince Melvin. “Ever since the Assistant Band Director has been involved in the program, we have seen those numbers grow. We have been able to retain those students from the 8th grade to the 9th grade jump”.

Superintendent Pouncey says due to overspending by the state a few years back, he has to pay close attention to staffing levels and make sure they are at an equal rate to available resources.

Petitions to retain the Assistant Band Director position, have been circulating around Pleasant Grove.

If these changes are made, they will likely take effect next school year.