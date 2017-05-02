Give a minute to King’s Home, get an adorable mug!

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The countdown is on for the King’s Home, and they need your help.

May 31st is the last day for Alabamians to fill out the precommitment form for the King’s Home car tag. Those who sign up are committing to purchase a King’s Home tag, with a large portion of the $50 tag fee going directly to support the King’s Home in their faith-based mission.

If you’re thinking of signing up or already have, CBS42 has some AMAZING news–the Prodigal Pottery program has handmade a limited number of Sweet Home Alabama Mugs to give to those who sign up for the car tag.

These mugs are gorgeous, sturdy, and represent the purpose of the King’s Home and its programs: to provide healing to women and children who have escaped unthinkable lives and situations. Every morning, you can drink your coffee or tea out of the beautiful work of art, and know that you helped put a roof over a battered woman’s head and food in the bellies of hungry kids.

Once you’ve signed up to commit to the tag right here, come back to this page and fill out the following survey to receive your mug, while supplies last. Hurry–these mugs are such amazing quality that we expect to run out quickly. First come, first served based on survey responses (see below to fill out the survey to be eligible to receive a mug):

Check back through the month of May–if the adorable mug doesn’t convince you, CBS42 will be highlighting several of the amazing programs at the King’s Home right here.