HoMedics recalls 400,000 massagers for risk of electric shock, burns

(WIAT) — About 400,000 handheld massage units are being recalled over a reported risk of electric shock and burns.

The recall includes three models of handheld massagers: HHP-375H, HHP-250 and the PA-MH-THP. All models of the massagers have a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord.

Information from Consumer Product Safety Commission (or click here to visit the recall on the CPSC website):

The HHP-375H model Handheld Dual Node Percussion Massager with Heat is white with a gray handle or black with a gray handle. The massager has three sets of interchangeable nodes.

The HHP-250 model Handheld Hot and Cold Massager is white with a gray stripe or gray with a blue stripe. The massager has three, five or eight interchangeable nodes.

The PA-MH-THP model Handheld Compact Percussion Massager with Heat is white on the bottom of the base with gray on top. The massager has two sets of interchangeable nodes.

All manufacturing dates for all three models are included in the recall and the item date code can be found in either one of the cord prongs or in the rating label located on the underside of the product. Date codes can be identified as a 4-digit number WWYY where WW is the sequential week of the year and YY is the last two digits of the manufacturing year.