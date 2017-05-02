New interstate barriers coming after 2 deaths on I-59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two separate crashes in the same spot on Interstate 59 claimed two lives over the weekend. The first one happened Saturday afternoon near Roebuck Parkway where Antonio Sumerlin died after being thrown from a vehicle.

The Sumerlin family could do nothing but be grateful for the fond memories Antonio Sumerlin left behind after his life was instantly taken after the tires blew out on their car flipping the vehicle at least three times on Saturday raising calls for barriers on the highway.

“I just looked for my brother he was 50 feet away and I ran to him and he had blood coming out of his mouth and his ears, I just told somebody to help, somebody help,” said Terrell Sumerlin who was also thrown from the vehicle and landed on the hood of the car.

Immediately help wasn’t available, so Terrell face timed his mother Sherida, who eventually arrived at the scene, “he didn’t make it and I still went up there to make sure he was okay,” she said.

“They had my son covered up and he was laying in the middle of the highway,” Sumerlin remembered.

Days since the accident, Antonio’s brother Terrell remained gripped with regret, “I just want to know why he left me here because I didn’t have my seat belt on, I could have gotten the same damage that he did, he had his on, that’s one question I just don’t know,” he said.

Given that another fatal accident happened just 24 hours later, Sherida Sumerlin wondered why barriers weren’t present on the high way, “if that median was there maybe it could have prevented it from crossing that median to hit the truck that the fire chief was in,” she wondered.

“Maybe when the car went out of control because of the tire maybe it could have hit that cement and it would have stopped it and it wouldn’t have done all that flipping,” she continued.

CBS42 reached out to the Alabama Department of Transportation about the barriers and received the following response from Linda Crockett of ALDOT:

“Two months ago, the Alabama Department of Transportation discussed plans to install cable barrier rails along I-59. In fact, by the end of this year, we plan to begin installing cable barriers on all interstates in Jefferson and Shelby Counties where there are narrow medians as a way to enhance the safety of our Alabama roadways.”

ALDOT said they hope to have all of them finished by this coming Fall.

Antonio Sumerlin’s family described him as funny and a hard worker, who was actually on his way to work the day he was killed.