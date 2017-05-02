Nick Saban agrees to 8-year contract extension; base salary remains the same

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has signed a long-term contract extension through 2025 with a $4 million signing bonus and an additional $4 million spread through the 2020, 2021 and 2022 years of the contract.

The University of Alabama sent out the following press release:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced Tuesday that head football coach Nick Saban and the University have agreed to a long-term contract extension. The new agreement will extend his current contract to eight years and keep him in charge of the Crimson Tide football program through the 2024 season. The base salary and talent fee will remain the same. There will be a contract extension signing incentive of $4 million with an additional $4 million spread out through the 2020 (10 percent), 2021 (10 percent) and 2022 (80 percent) years of the contract.

“Terry and I are pleased and happy to agree to the contract extension The University of Alabama has offered us, ensuring our time here in Tuscaloosa will continue for many more years,” Saban said. “This has become our home and we are looking forward to finishing our career at Alabama. I want to thank President Bell, Greg Byrne, our athletic administration, football staff and the entire University community for all of their support, which has been instrumental in the success of our organization. We are extremely proud of the young men who have represented the Crimson Tide on the football field, and more importantly, what they have been able to accomplish in their lives off the field because of their involvement in our program.”