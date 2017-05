BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a suspect after one person was shot this morning.

Officers say one male victim was struck by a single shot in an altercation on the corner of 1st St. W and 4th Court W. The victim was transported to a hospital.

Police are looking to speak with witnesses. The suspect is still at large.

