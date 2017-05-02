Suspects arrested after reportedly luring robbery victims with fake Craigslist post

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two suspects were taken into custody today after they reportedly attempted to rob victims that they lured with a fake Craigslist sales post, according to Birmingham Police.

David DeWayne Quinn and Quiney Haroon Perdue allegedly robbed two people who pulled up in their own car on the 1800 block of Goree Place to buy a vehicle from the suspects on April 25 around 1 p.m., according to the police.

The suspects reportedly approached the victim’s vehicle wearing masks, and attempted to shatter the driver’s side window of the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were also armed, according to police, Quinn with a taser, and Perdue with a handgun.

During the encounter, one of the victims reportedly retrieved Perdue’s weapon and fired a round that struck him. The suspects allegedly fled the scene and abandoned their vehicle.

Quinn was later arrested walking the streets in a nearby neighborhood, and Perdue was taken into custody after showing up at UAB Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound.

Each suspect is being held in Jefferson County Jail on Robbery 1 charges with a bail of $100,000.