Talladega Fans Arrive for Race Week

(WIAT) — The big race in Talladega may not be until Sunday, but fans are already descending on Talladega Superspeedway.

People were able to get into some camping areas a day early this year by paying $50 to pick out their spot.

Grant Lynch, Chairman of Talladega Superspeedway, says the Talladega experience is something you can’t mimic anywhere else.

“We can do things that no other race track can do,” Lynch said. “We have unlimited free camping on our property. Unlimited free parking. We have the widest seats in motorsports, 22 inches wide up in the towers, 21 inches wide in the lower grandstands. Awesome parties, great racing, it is going to be a great weekend at Talladega.”

