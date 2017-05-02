Tuscaloosa Police searching for suspects after rash of car burglaries

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after police say thieves have begun targeting cars at an upscale apartment complex in Tuscaloosa.

The crimes happened over the weekend at the Retreat at Lake Tamaha. Tuscaloosa Police investigators tell CBS 42 criminals are breaking into cars and taking whatever they can grab, including money, electronics, guns, and other valuables.

Resident Melinda Mangiaracina is worried about crime in her neighborhood.

“I think it’s something to keep in mind that if you do leave something in your car, leave it out of sight and not sitting on the dash or on the seat,” Mangiaracina said. “Definitely make sure your doors are locked and windows are up. I know it’s easy in the summer to keep your windows down to air out your car, but it is important to take precaution.”

Lieutenant Teena Richardson told CBS42 News that thieves broke into four different parked cars at the apartment community Sunday.

“ So that’s usually what happens, they check the doors as they walk by and if the doors open they will go in and take what they want,” Richardson said. “These days and times, locking them up in the glove box or the trunk is not good enough, so it is best to remove it from the vehicle totally.”

In many of the cases, police say residents left their car doors unlocked. But Richardson said these crimes are also happening in other locations. There was another vehicle break-in at Campus Evolution Apartments, and yet another theft on 25th Avenue East.

Mangiaracina says she always keeps her vehicle locked up tight and is hoping her neighbors will do the same to play it smart.

“I think as long as you are smart enough to take valuables out of your car and lock your doors at night, it shouldn’t be too much of an issue,” Mangiaracina said.

Tuscaloosa Police are asking the public to call the department at (205) 248-5311 if they have information.