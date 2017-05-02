Video of a Cullman county woman smashing the windshield of a car goes viral

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A video of a woman repeatedly kicking and smashing the windshield of a man’s car has gone viral. More than 100 thousand people have watched the clip posted to Facebook.

Cullman Police have identified the woman as Barabara Lowery. She is charged with disorderly conduct.

According to the car owner, Lowery is an old friend.

Scott Sams of Freedom Motors covered the cost of replacing the man’s windshield.

“We’re blessed and we do our best to try and help people when we can,” Sams said. “He was at work trying to make a living and that happens to him when he’s trying to make money so we’re just trying to do our part to help him out.”

Lowery posted bond and is now out of jail. Police say she could be in more trouble if the owner of the car presses charges.