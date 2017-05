SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday at 10 a.m., Alabama Attorney General Steven T. Marshall along with the U.S. Secret Service, the Southside Police Department and the Etowah County DA will hold a press conference to announce a joint law enforcement investigation into a multi-state debit card skimming operation originally discovered in Southside.

