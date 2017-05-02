Woman injured after being pinned beneath car holding children in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old woman has been taken to UAB Hospital in stable condition after she was pinned under a car, according to the Birmingham Fire Department.

The incident took place on the 3300 block of Carver Avenue southwest. The car moved out of gear, and as the woman tried to grab the wheel to control it, she was trapped as the car pulled her down the hill it was parked on and into a greenhouse on the property.

Two children were in the car as it started to roll and one fell out, but both were checked for injuries and cleared by paramedics. The woman has an injury to her right arm.