4 arrested; large amounts of meth, fentanyl laced heroin seized in Shelby County drug bust

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four Shelby County residents are facing charges after an early morning search Wednesday morning in Columbiana.

The Shelby County Drug Task along with other law enforcement executed a search warrant in Columbia, resulting in the seizure of methamphetamine, fentanyl-laced heroin, various prescription pills intended for individual sale, suboxone, marijuana, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia, according to officials.

The task force says 27-year-old Cody Dewayne Talton of Columbiana is charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is in the Shelby County Jail on a $1,022,000 bond.

Also arrested was 59-year-old Kathy Olean Bryant of Columbiana, 28-year-old Johnathan Earl Baker of Shelby, and Christopher Lee Fisher, 36, of Chelsea. Fisher was arrested on unrelated charges.

Bryant is charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance (x2), Possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bryant is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $31,000 bond. Baker is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Baker is currently held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

“The success of this operation is due to the assistance of our Tactical Response Unit. These teams addressed a critical need in assisting our unit with the service of a considerably high risk search warrant,” task force commander Lt. Clay Hammac reflected.